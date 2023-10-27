Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|223.5
|-210
|+170
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
- The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and allowed 113 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Denver put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.
- Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-120
|29.0
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-111
|21.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-120
|12.0
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|15.0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|9.5
|-125
|20.0
Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+550
|+250
|-
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
