On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 223.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and allowed 113 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 232.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrendered a combined 225.5 points per game last year, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.

Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 27.5 -120 29.0 Jamal Murray 22.5 -111 21.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -120 12.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 15.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.5 -125 20.0

Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Grizzlies +2500 +1200 -

