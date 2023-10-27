Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 119-107 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Porter produced 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies gave up 113.0 points per contest last season, 11th in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 30 26 8 1 2 0 1 2/25/2023 19 5 3 1 1 0 0

