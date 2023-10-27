How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-0) take on the Boston Celtics (1-0) at TD Garden on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Boston shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Heat finished 27th.
- Last year, the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
- When Boston totaled more than 109.8 points last season, it went 49-12.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat shot 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Heat ranked 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed to opponents.
- Miami went 26-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, the Celtics put up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did when playing on the road (115.4).
- At home, Boston ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics performed better in home games last year, draining 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat averaged 111.4 points per game at home last season, and 107.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Heat gave up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- Beyond the arc, the Heat had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But they sunk the same number of trifectas at home as on the road (12 per game).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Groin
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
