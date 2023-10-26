Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the Sun Belt.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

