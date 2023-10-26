The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Girard light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

  • Girard is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Girard has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

