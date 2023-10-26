On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Ross Colton going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • Colton has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
  • Colton has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

