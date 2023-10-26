The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on October 26, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers shot 48.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allowed to opponents.

Los Angeles had a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns ranked 11th in rebounding in the NBA, the Lakers finished sixth.

Last year, the Lakers recorded 5.6 more points per game (117.2) than the Suns gave up (111.6).

Los Angeles had a 39-18 record last season when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns shot 46.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents shot last season.

Phoenix went 28-12 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Suns ranked fifth.

The Suns' 113.6 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 116.6 points last season, Phoenix went 25-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers scored 117.0 points per game last year when playing at home. On the road, they fared better offensively, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 119.4 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers performed better at home last season, draining 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored 114.1 points per game at home last season, and 113.2 on the road.

The Suns allowed 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 113.9 on the road.

The Suns made more 3-pointers at home (12.5 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (36.5%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Knee

Suns Injuries