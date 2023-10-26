Should you wager on Josh Manson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Manson has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

