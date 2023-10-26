The Colorado Avalanche (6-0), winners of six games in a row, travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Penguins' game against the Avalanche can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 12 total goals (only two per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 6 5 7 12 1 4 52.6% Cale Makar 6 3 6 9 3 5 - Nathan MacKinnon 6 4 3 7 4 5 44.1% Valeri Nichushkin 6 1 5 6 2 3 - Artturi Lehkonen 6 2 4 6 3 4 0%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 20 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

Penguins Key Players