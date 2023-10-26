How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (6-0), winners of six games in a row, travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Penguins' game against the Avalanche can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 12 total goals (only two per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 27 total goals (4.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up just two goals per game (12 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|6
|5
|7
|12
|1
|4
|52.6%
|Cale Makar
|6
|3
|6
|9
|3
|5
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|6
|4
|3
|7
|4
|5
|44.1%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|4
|0%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 20 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 17 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Evgeni Malkin
|6
|4
|4
|8
|7
|9
|53%
|Jake Guentzel
|6
|1
|6
|7
|0
|3
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|6
|3
|3
|6
|7
|4
|61%
|Bryan Rust
|6
|5
|0
|5
|5
|6
|-
|Reilly Smith
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|-
