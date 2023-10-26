As they get ready to play the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) on Thursday, October 26 at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed John Ludvig D Questionable Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Questionable Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 27 total goals (4.5 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Penguins have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Pittsburgh has given up 20 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-140) Penguins (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.