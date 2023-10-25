There is no shortage of excitement on today's UEFA Champions League schedule, including Shakhtar Donetsk taking on FC Barcelona.

Watch FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk journeys to take on FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-525)

FC Barcelona (-525) Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+1400)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+1400) Draw: (+650)

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Lazio

Lazio makes the trip to play Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-110)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-110) Underdog: Lazio (+295)

Lazio (+295) Draw: (+275)

Watch Royal Antwerp FC vs FC Porto

FC Porto makes the trip to face Royal Antwerp FC at Bosuilstadion.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Porto (+105)

FC Porto (+105) Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+275)

Royal Antwerp FC (+275) Draw: (+240)

Watch RB Leipzig vs FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade makes the trip to take on RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-425)

RB Leipzig (-425) Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+1000)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+1000) Draw: (+600)

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs AC Milan

AC Milan makes the trip to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-140)

Paris Saint-Germain (-140) Underdog: AC Milan (+390)

AC Milan (+390) Draw: (+300)

Watch Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is on the road to play Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Newcastle United (-175)

Newcastle United (-175) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+450)

Borussia Dortmund (+450) Draw: (+350)

Watch Young Boys vs Manchester City

Manchester City journeys to take on Young Boys at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester City (-525)

Manchester City (-525) Underdog: Young Boys (+1400)

Young Boys (+1400) Draw: (+650)

Watch Celtic vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is on the road to face Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-125)

Atletico Madrid (-125) Underdog: Celtic (+340)

Celtic (+340) Draw: (+285)

