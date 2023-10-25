2023 Maybank Championship Schedule: Wednesday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT
The 2023 Maybank Championship will be held at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the course playing at 6,596 yards as a par-72 and $3M in prize money as the purse. See the first round of the action on Wednesday, October 25.
How to Watch the 2023 Maybank Championship
- Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Maybank Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:42 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Jin-young Ko
|9:31 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue
|9:09 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson, Linn Grant, Ashleigh Buhai
|9:20 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Allisen Corpuz, Maja Stark, Xiyu Lin
|8:47 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Natasha Andrea Oon
|9:31 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yuna Nishimura, Yu Liu, Jennifer Kupcho
|8:03 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hae-Ran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Gina Kim
|8:47 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yuka Saso, Amy Yang, Perrine Delacour
|7:41 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Danielle Kang
|8:58 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Kelly Tan, Leona Maguire, Rose Zhang
