The Minnesota Vikings' (2-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 23 game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). The matchup begins at 8:15 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last time out, the Vikings won 19-13 over the Chicago Bears.

In their last game, the 49ers were knocked off by the Cleveland Browns 19-17.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Jones II OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Akayleb Evans CB Oblique Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Ezra Cleveland OG Foot Out

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Oblique Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Shoulder Out Trent Williams OT Ankle Doubtful Aaron Banks OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Oliver CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice George Odum S Quadricep Full Participation In Practice

Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings rank 13th with 338.7 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 331.2 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of points scored the Vikings rank 18th in the NFL (21.5 points per game), and they are 21st on defense (22.5 points allowed per game).

The Vikings' pass offense has been thriving, piling up 263.7 passing yards per contest (third-best) this season. On defense, they rank 17th by giving up 218.8 passing yards per game.

Minnesota ranks third-worst in rushing yards per game (75), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th in the NFL with 112.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Vikings have forced six turnovers this season and have turned it over 13 times, leading to a -7 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-300), Vikings (+240)

49ers (-300), Vikings (+240) Total: 43 points

