How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, October 23
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:19 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
US Lecce and Udinese take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate today.
Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Udinese vs US Lecce
US Lecce travels to face Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Udinese (+115)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+240)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC makes the trip to face ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-270)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+600)
- Draw: (+380)
