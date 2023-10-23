In the Week 7 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Jordan Addison find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Addison has collected 277 yards on 22 receptions with four TDs, averaging 46.2 yards per game.

Addison has a touchdown catch in four of six games this season, but no games with more than one.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1

