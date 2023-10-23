Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 80.2 per game.

Mattison leads the team with 320 yards (53.3 ypg) on 82 carries. Mattison also averages 17.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 balls for 104 yards on the year while scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Mattison vs. the 49ers

Mattison vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 21 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the 49ers in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against San Francisco this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 80.2 rushing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL this season.

The 49ers' defense is ranked sixth in the NFL with three rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in six opportunities this season.

The Vikings have passed 67.5% of the time and run 32.5% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 72.6% of his team's 113 rushing attempts this season (82).

Mattison has no rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

He has scored two of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (78.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison, in three of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mattison has been targeted on 28 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season (11.9% target share).

He has 104 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 136th in league play with 3.7 yards per target.

Mattison has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Mattison (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 21.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

