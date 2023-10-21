Week 8 NEC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the two games featuring NEC teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see key players and results from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Merrimack vs. LIU Post | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Duquesne
Week 8 NEC Results
Merrimack 39 LIU Post 0
Merrimack Leaders
- Passing: Malakai Anthony (5-for-9, 182 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (25 ATT, 107 YDS)
- Receiving: Donovan Wadley (0 TAR, 2 REC, 123 YDS, 2 TDs)
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Chris Howell (4-for-16, 48 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaden Dawkins (10 ATT, 35 YDS)
- Receiving: Owen Glascoe (0 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|LIU Post
|Merrimack
|131
|Total Yards
|398
|48
|Passing Yards
|182
|83
|Rushing Yards
|216
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Duquesne 38 Saint Francis (PA) 35
- Pregame Favorite: Duquesne (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Duquesne Leaders
- Passing: Darius Perrantes (13-for-24, 227 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: JaMario Clements (14 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Joey Isabella (0 TAR, 4 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
- Passing: Cole Doyle (15-for-27, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Doyle (12 ATT, 86 YDS)
- Receiving: Dawson Snyder (0 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Duquesne
|Saint Francis (PA)
|392
|Total Yards
|342
|227
|Passing Yards
|204
|165
|Rushing Yards
|138
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's NEC Games
LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Arute Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Campus Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: DeGol Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.