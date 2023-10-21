Valeri Nichushkin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Nichushkin in the Avalanche-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 17:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In one of four games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of four games this season, Nichushkin has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Nichushkin has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

