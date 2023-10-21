Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

UCLA has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 19th-best in total offense (457.3 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (281 yards allowed per game). Stanford ranks 82nd in total yards per game (373.5), but it has been worse defensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 459.7 total yards allowed per contest.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

UCLA vs. Stanford Key Statistics

UCLA Stanford 457.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (105th) 281 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.7 (102nd) 214 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.7 (77th) 243.3 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.8 (74th) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 14 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (130th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 1,304 pass yards for UCLA, completing 50.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has 522 rushing yards on 93 carries with three touchdowns.

TJ Harden has carried the ball 56 times for 333 yards (55.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant's 353 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has collected 18 catches and two touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 271 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moliki Matavao's six receptions have turned into 157 yards.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels leads Stanford with 957 yards on 75-of-125 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 99 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 44 carries.

Casey Filkins has carried the ball 33 times for 206 yards, with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has piled up 31 carries and totaled 176 yards with one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor has totaled 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 501 (83.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has put up a 239-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 26 targets.

Mudia Reuben's 12 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 158 yards (26.3 ypg).

