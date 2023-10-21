Tulane vs. North Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) bring college football's seventh-ranked rushing D into a clash with the North Texas Mean Green (3-3), who have the No. 21 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Green Wave are heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. North Texas matchup.
Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-20.5)
|62.5
|-1700
|+920
Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Tulane has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- North Texas has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.
Tulane & North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|North Texas
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
