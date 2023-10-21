The Indiana State Sycamores (0-6) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

While Indiana State ranks 92nd in total defense with 386.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking ninth-worst (245.7 yards per game). South Dakota's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 16.3 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 27.5 points per game, which ranks 46th.

South Dakota vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

South Dakota vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

South Dakota Indiana State 351.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (122nd) 331.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (77th) 153.3 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.2 (89th) 197.8 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has racked up 1,187 yards on 70.6% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 94 times for 458 yards (76.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has piled up 40 carries and totaled 255 yards with three touchdowns.

Carter Bell has racked up 405 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jack Martens has 20 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 267 yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

JJ Galbreath's 13 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 481 passing yards for Indiana State, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has 299 rushing yards on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Dinka has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 162 yards (27 per game).

Harry Van Dyne's leads his squad with 345 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has put up a 225-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 30 targets.

Kevin Barnett's seven catches are good enough for 75 yards.

