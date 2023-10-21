South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Based on our computer model, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Southern Illinois Salukis when the two teams play at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-14.9)
|52.7
|South Dakota State 34, Southern Illinois 19
Week 8 MVFC Predictions
- South Dakota vs Indiana State
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota State
- Illinois State vs Youngstown State
- Murray State vs Missouri State
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jackrabbits' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Salukis have won twice against the spread this year.
- The Salukis have yet to hit the over this season.
Jackrabbits vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern Illinois
|25.3
|19.3
|41
|21.5
|17.5
|18.3
|South Dakota State
|43
|13
|37
|12.5
|40
|21
