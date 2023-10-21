Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Indiana State Sycamores match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Coyotes. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Dakota vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-34.3) 44.7 South Dakota 40, Indiana State 5

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last year.

In Coyotes games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Sycamores games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Coyotes vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 11.5 35.7 10 27 12.3 40 South Dakota 27.5 16.3 32.8 11 17 27

