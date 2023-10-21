Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 21?
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- MacKinnon has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 6.8 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
