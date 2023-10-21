The Memphis Tigers (4-2) and UAB Blazers (2-5) will face each other in a clash of AAC opponents at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Memphis vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 37, UAB 26

Memphis 37, UAB 26 Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, UAB has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Blazers have been at least a +210 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Tigers have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7)



Memphis (-7) This year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Against the spread, UAB is 4-3-0 this year.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. UAB matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (61.5)



Over (61.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 61.5 points just once this season.

There have been four UAB games that have finished with a combined score over 61.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.1 points per game, 2.6 points more than the point total of 61.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 53.2 55 Implied Total AVG 32 30.3 34.5 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-2-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.9 58.2 61.3 Implied Total AVG 38 34.3 40.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-0 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.