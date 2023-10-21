Can we expect Logan O'Connor lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of four games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.