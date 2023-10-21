Jonathan Drouin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes play at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Does a bet on Drouin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 14:31 on the ice per game.

Through four games this season, Drouin has yet to score a goal.

In one of four games this season, Drouin has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Drouin has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Drouin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

