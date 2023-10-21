The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking worst with 247.4 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 26th in the FBS (324.4 yards allowed per game). Minnesota ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (313.3), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 65th in the FBS with 373.2 total yards ceded per contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Iowa Minnesota 247.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (126th) 324.4 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (44th) 130.9 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (43rd) 116.6 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (130th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 459 yards on 75 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kaleb Johnson has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 260 yards (37.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erick All's team-leading 299 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) with three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has put together a 131-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Nico Ragaini's 10 grabs have yielded 83 yards.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 797 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Sean Tyler has run for 199 yards across 46 attempts.

Daniel Jackson has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Lemeke Brockington has racked up 73 reciving yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.