Clara Burel will face Elise Mertens in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, October 21.

In this Semifinal match against Burel (+170), Mertens is favored to win with -225 odds.

Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

The WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 69.2% chance to win.

Clara Burel Elise Mertens +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +140 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 41.7% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Clara Burel vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

By beating No. 125-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, Burel reached the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Mertens beat No. 124-ranked Mai Hontama, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Burel has played 22.9 games per match and won 53.3% of them.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Burel has played 22.5 games per match and won 54.5% of them.

Mertens is averaging 21.5 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.8% of those games.

Mertens has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Burel and Mertens have matched up in the last five years.

