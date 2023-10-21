The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) will battle in a clash of SEC opponents at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 28, Tennessee 21

Alabama 28, Tennessee 21 Alabama is 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+8.5)



Tennessee (+8.5) In seven Alabama games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

In five games played Tennessee has recorded four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points three times this season.

In the Tennessee's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.6 points per game, 16.1 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 51.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 34.7 35 34.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 57.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 31 ATS Record 4-1-0 4-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

