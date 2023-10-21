Best Bets & Odds for the Air Force vs. Navy Game – Saturday, October 21
It'll be the No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) against the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) in college football play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Air Force vs. Navy?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15
- Air Force has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Navy has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- This season, the Midshipmen have been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Air Force (-9.5)
- Against the spread, Air Force is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Navy has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. Navy matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33.5)
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 33.5 points four times this season.
- In the Navy's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 33.5.
- The total for the contest of 33.5 is 23.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (37 points per game) and Navy (20.3 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Air Force
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.8
|43.2
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27
|27.3
|26
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Navy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|57.5
|46.8
|Implied Total AVG
|30.4
|31.5
|29.7
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.