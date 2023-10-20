A match in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals is next up for Alexander Shevchenko, and he will play Felix Auger-Aliassime. Shevchenko has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Shevchenko at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Shevchenko's Next Match

Shevchenko has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Auger-Aliassime on Friday, October 27 at 2:50 PM ET (after getting past Taylor Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6).

Shevchenko is currently listed at +225 to win his next contest against Auger-Aliassime.

Shevchenko Stats

Shevchenko defeated Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

Shevchenko has not won any of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 20-21.

Shevchenko is 11-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), Shevchenko has played 24.1 games per match. He won 48.5% of them.

In his 24 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Shevchenko has averaged 25.2 games.

Shevchenko has won 22.8% of his return games and 71.9% of his service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has won 76.0% of his games on serve and 18.8% on return.

