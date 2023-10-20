Alexander Shevchenko 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel Odds
A match in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals is next up for Alexander Shevchenko, and he will play Felix Auger-Aliassime. Shevchenko has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at St. Jakobshalle Basel.
Shevchenko at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Hard
Shevchenko's Next Match
Shevchenko has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Auger-Aliassime on Friday, October 27 at 2:50 PM ET (after getting past Taylor Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6).
Shevchenko is currently listed at +225 to win his next contest against Auger-Aliassime.
Shevchenko Stats
- Shevchenko defeated Fritz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Shevchenko has not won any of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 20-21.
- Shevchenko is 11-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), Shevchenko has played 24.1 games per match. He won 48.5% of them.
- In his 24 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Shevchenko has averaged 25.2 games.
- Shevchenko has won 22.8% of his return games and 71.9% of his service games over the past year.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has won 76.0% of his games on serve and 18.8% on return.
