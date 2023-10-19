Nathan MacKinnon Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks - October 19
Nathan MacKinnon will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on MacKinnon interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Nathan MacKinnon vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)
MacKinnon Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 71 games last season, MacKinnon had a plus-minus rating of +29, and averaged 19:48 on the ice.
- He had a goal in 33 of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in eight of them.
- MacKinnon had an assist in 45 of 71 games last season, with multiple assists in 18 of them.
- He has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
MacKinnon Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23
- The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL action in goals against.
- They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.
