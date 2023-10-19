The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Minnehaha County, South Dakota this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

St. Thomas More High School at Tri-Valley High School