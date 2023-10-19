The Colorado Avalanche (3-0, on a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) at Ball Arena. The game on Thursday, October 19 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Blackhawks (+280) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche won 20 of their 29 games (69.0%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.

Colorado competed in five games with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter last season, coming up the winner every time.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 77.8%.

Colorado and its opponent combined to outscore Thursday's total (6.5 goals) 34 times last season.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 202 (32nd) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 chances.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).

The Avalanche had the 27th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 46.7%.

Colorado had a 10% shooting percentage, which ranked 17th in the league.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

