The Colorado Avalanche will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 19, with the Avalanche victorious in three straight games.

Avalanche and Blackhawks meet on ESPN.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players