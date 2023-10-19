How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 19, with the Avalanche victorious in three straight games.
Tune in to watch the Avalanche and Blackhawks meet on ESPN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
