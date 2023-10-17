Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) and the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Avalanche are -150 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Kraken (+125) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has not played a game this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Avalanche have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Kraken fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

