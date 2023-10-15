The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Vikings vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Vikings vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Vikings to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.8) is 0.8 points further in their direction.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 62.4%.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Bears have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.

Chicago has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Vikings or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 6 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-3)



Minnesota (-3) The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-1).

Minnesota has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears have covered the spread once in five games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears have an ATS record of 1-1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Vikings vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) These two teams average 45 points per game combined, 1.5 more than the total of 43.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.3 more points per game (55.8) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

One of the Vikings' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Out of Bears five games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 50.8 2

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 228.6 11 38.2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.