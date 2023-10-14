The Air Force Falcons (5-0) will play their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

Wyoming vs. Air Force Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Venue: Falcon Stadium

Wyoming vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wyoming vs. Air Force Betting Trends

  • Wyoming has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing twice.
  • The Cowboys have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • Air Force has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

