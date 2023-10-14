The Air Force Falcons (5-0) will play their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Wyoming vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-10.5) 42.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Wyoming vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Wyoming has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing twice.

The Cowboys have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Air Force has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

