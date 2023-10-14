Based on our computer projection model, the Air Force Falcons will defeat the Wyoming Cowboys when the two teams match up at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Wyoming vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Air Force 31, Wyoming 19

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys are 3-1-1 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year, Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Wyoming this year is 4.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Falcons haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

The Falcons and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 41.5, 3.0 points fewer than the average total in Air Force games thus far this season.

Cowboys vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 37.6 12.2 43.3 12.7 45.0 20.0 Wyoming 26.2 24.2 29.4 22.8 10.0 31.0

