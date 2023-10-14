Week 7 of the college football slate included two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State

Week 7 SWAC Results

Mississippi Valley State 42 UAPB 17

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Passing: Ty'Jarian Williams (19-for-29, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: DePhabian Fant (3 ATT, 59 YDS)
  • Receiving: Cobie Bates (2 TAR, 2 REC, 70 YDS)

UAPB Leaders

  • Passing: Chancellor Edwards (9-for-11, 72 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kierstan Rogers (10 ATT, 108 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kenji Lewis (3 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley StateUAPB
414Total Yards409
265Passing Yards175
149Rushing Yards234
0Turnovers1

Next Week's SWAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Field
  • TV Channel: HBCUGo
  • Favorite: -

Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

