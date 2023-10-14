Our computer model predicts the TCU Horned Frogs will defeat the BYU Cougars on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+6) Over (52.5) TCU 29, BYU 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on TCU vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 69.2% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.

TCU has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One Horned Frogs game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

TCU games have had an average of 58.9 points this season, 6.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Cougars are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this year, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

The Cougars have gone over in all of their three games with a set total.

The average total for BYU games this season is 1.8 less points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 31.3 22.0 34.5 23.0 25.0 20.0 BYU 31.0 22.4 30.0 14.3 32.5 34.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.