The South Florida Bulls (3-3) have an AAC matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25

South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25 South Florida has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bulls have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Florida Atlantic has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Owls have not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (-2.5)



South Florida (-2.5) South Florida has three wins in five games versus the spread this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Entering play this week, Florida Atlantic has one victory against the spread this season.

This year, the Owls have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) This season, four of South Florida's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Florida Atlantic this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 60.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 51.6 points per game, 8.9 points fewer than the over/under of 60.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 59.5 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37 39 35.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 58.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 31 34.5 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

