The South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) hit the road for an MVFC clash against the Youngstown State Penguins (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

Offensively, South Dakota ranks 79th in the FCS with 326.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 31st in total defense (308.8 yards allowed per contest). Youngstown State ranks 30th in the FCS with 408.2 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by allowing just 300.6 total yards per contest.

South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

South Dakota Youngstown State 326.4 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (49th) 308.8 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (21st) 162.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (25th) 163.6 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.4 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 818 yards (163.6 ypg) on 65-of-97 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Travis Theis has 426 rushing yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns.

Nate Thomas has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 255 yards (51 per game) with three touchdowns.

Carter Bell has hauled in 17 catches for 274 yards (54.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jack Martens has caught 20 passes for 267 yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

JJ Galbreath has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 127 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has compiled 1,055 yards (211 ypg) while completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 67 yards with four touchdowns.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 444 yards, or 88.8 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has racked up 163 yards on 50 carries with five touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 35 targets with one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has put up a 289-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 20 targets.

Max Tomczak has racked up 156 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) this season.

