The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in an MVFC showdown.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (43.4 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14.4 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Northern Iowa is compiling 27.6 points per contest (46th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FCS defensively (28.4 points given up per game).

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

South Dakota State Northern Iowa 468.4 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.8 (61st) 218.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (38th) 273 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.6 (99th) 195.4 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.2 (13th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 869 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 65.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 27 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 60 times for 491 yards (98.2 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has collected 342 yards on 49 carries, scoring one time.

Jaxon Janke's leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has hauled in seven receptions totaling 146 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Heins has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 11 receptions for 131 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has compiled 1,377 yards on 61.4% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has rushed 71 times for 293 yards, with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has racked up 190 yards on 41 carries with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee paces his squad with 453 receiving yards on 28 receptions with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has collected 193 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Sergio Morancy's nine targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 165 yards.

