Which team is on top of the MAC as we head into Week 7 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win MAC: +650
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
  • Last Game: W 27-0 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Ohio

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win MAC: +200
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd
  • Last Game: W 42-17 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Toledo

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win MAC: +150
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
  • Last Game: W 41-24 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Ball State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win MAC: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
  • Last Game: W 55-14 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Ohio
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MAC: +2200
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st
  • Last Game: W 37-13 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MAC: +4500
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
  • Last Game: L 27-0 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Buffalo
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MAC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th
  • Last Game: L 37-13 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Akron
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MAC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
  • Last Game: W 24-10 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MAC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 127th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th
  • Last Game: L 41-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Miami (OH)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Akron

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MAC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 128th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th
  • Last Game: L 55-14 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Central Michigan
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Kent State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win MAC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd
  • Last Game: L 42-17 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Ball State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MAC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th
  • Last Game: L 24-10 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Toledo
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

