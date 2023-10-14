SEC opponents will clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17

Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17 Georgia has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Commodores have a record of when they're set as an underdog of or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+32.5)



Vanderbilt (+32.5) Georgia has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 32.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Georgia and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55.5 points twice this season.

There have been six Vanderbilt games that have finished with a combined score over 55.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 55.5 is 14.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (40.7 points per game) and Vanderbilt (28.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 53.3 44.5 Implied Total AVG 41.7 44.2 29 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 53.1 54.8 Implied Total AVG 34.9 36.5 32.7 ATS Record 0-7-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-0-1 4-0-0 2-0-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

