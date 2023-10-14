Avalanche vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) square off against the San Jose Sharks (0-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The Avalanche knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche were victorious in 69.0% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite a season ago (20-9).
- Colorado came up winners in all seven games it played a season ago as -300 or shorter moneyline favorites.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 75.0% to win.
- Colorado and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total (6.5 goals) 34 times last season.
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|233 (25th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|315 (30th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals Colorado recorded last season were the fifth-most in the NHL (on 261 chances).
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
- Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.
- The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).
- The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)
- Colorado had a 10.0% shooting percentage, which ranked 17th in the league.
- The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
