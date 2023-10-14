The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) square off against the San Jose Sharks (0-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA. The Avalanche knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche were victorious in 69.0% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite a season ago (20-9).

Colorado came up winners in all seven games it played a season ago as -300 or shorter moneyline favorites.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 75.0% to win.

Colorado and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total (6.5 goals) 34 times last season.

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 233 (25th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado recorded last season were the fifth-most in the NHL (on 261 chances).

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)

Colorado had a 10.0% shooting percentage, which ranked 17th in the league.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

