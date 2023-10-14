The Colorado Avalanche (1-0) are big road favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (0-1, +220 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing begins at 10:00 PM ET from SAP Center at San Jose on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total BetMGM -275 +220 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Trends

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Sharks fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Colorado has never played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.

San Jose has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.