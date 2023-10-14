Avalanche vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 14
Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (0-1), the Colorado Avalanche (1-0) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 at SAP Center at San Jose.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Andrew Cogliano
|C
|Questionable
|Neck
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.
- San Jose conceded 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- Their -82 goal differential was 29th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6.5
